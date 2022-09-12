SRS Investment Management LLC Has $239.04 Million Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

SRS Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,699,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,489,616 shares during the period. MGM Resorts International accounts for approximately 2.6% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. SRS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $239,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $222,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 46.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.1% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 138.3% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 55,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 32,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 94.8% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,089,828. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 280,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,089,828. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 142,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.10 per share, with a total value of $4,998,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,676,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,038,200.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 590,030 shares of company stock worth $20,493,524 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $35.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.11. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.21). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. As a group, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 0.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MGM. Citigroup increased their target price on MGM Resorts International to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

