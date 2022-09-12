ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Acquired by SRS Investment Management LLC

SRS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,120,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 965,842 shares during the period. ZoomInfo Technologies accounts for about 3.4% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. SRS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $305,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,343,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679,231 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,394,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,348,000 after buying an additional 1,960,382 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,462,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,865,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,952,000 after buying an additional 1,781,775 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,944,000 after buying an additional 1,717,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZI shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $81.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 167,755 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $8,530,341.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,307,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,654,782.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 167,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $8,530,341.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,307,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,654,782.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 45,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $2,011,301.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 622,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,402,870.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 571,663 shares of company stock valued at $27,533,945. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $45.21 on Monday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $79.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 167.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.51.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.45 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.