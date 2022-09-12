SRS Investment Management LLC Has $177.35 Million Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

SRS Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,597,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,509,386 shares during the period. Zillow Group makes up 2.0% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. SRS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $177,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,239,000 after buying an additional 36,036 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Zillow Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 268.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 32,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 23,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 56,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on Z. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ Z opened at $37.88 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $104.05. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.75.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $195,414.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,290.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $126,994.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,053.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $195,414.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,290.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,704 shares of company stock worth $855,963. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.