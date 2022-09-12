Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:BAMR opened at $50.34 on Monday. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $64.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAMR. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

