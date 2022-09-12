TIG Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:SNRHU)

TIG Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:SNRHU – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 415,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,952 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $996,000.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNRHU opened at $9.93 on Monday. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $10.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.90.

About Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

