ScION Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU) Shares Sold by TIG Advisors LLC

TIG Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in ScION Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,185 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in ScION Tech Growth I were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth I in the fourth quarter valued at $6,554,000.

ScION Tech Growth I Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCOAU opened at $9.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90. ScION Tech Growth I has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

ScION Tech Growth I Profile

ScION Tech Growth I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offers specific technology solutions, broader technology software, and services in the financial services sector.

