TIG Advisors LLC Has $5.14 Million Position in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT)

TIG Advisors LLC grew its position in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 529,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,678 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Logistics Innovation Technologies were worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies during the first quarter worth $9,517,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Logistics Innovation Technologies by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,348,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,535 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $4,265,000. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,999,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,360,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $3,173,000. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Logistics Innovation Technologies alerts:

Logistics Innovation Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies stock opened at $9.76 on Monday. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Profile

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses serving the senior market or capable of being repositioned to do so.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Logistics Innovation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logistics Innovation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.