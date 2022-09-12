TIG Advisors LLC Increases Position in FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST)

TIG Advisors LLC increased its position in FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST – Get Rating) by 126.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 623,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,726 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in FAST Acquisition were worth $6,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in FAST Acquisition by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its position in FAST Acquisition by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $521,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,058,000. 50.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FAST Acquisition alerts:

FAST Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

FST opened at $10.18 on Monday. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13.

About FAST Acquisition

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FAST Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAST Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.