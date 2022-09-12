FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA) Position Boosted by TIG Advisors LLC

TIG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 673,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in FTAC Athena Acquisition were worth $6,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $5,760,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,421,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,927,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. raised its stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition by 257.1% during the fourth quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 354,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 255,242 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

FTAA opened at $9.90 on Monday. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies.

