Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Shares Sold by TIG Advisors LLC

TIG Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 393,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056,439 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atotech were worth $8,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Atotech during the 1st quarter worth about $18,720,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Atotech during the first quarter worth about $21,139,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Atotech by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,875,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,854,000 after acquiring an additional 688,831 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Atotech by 278.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 731,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,679,000 after acquiring an additional 538,618 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its position in Atotech by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,443,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,581,000 after purchasing an additional 483,436 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atotech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of Atotech stock opened at $22.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 0.63. Atotech Limited has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.72.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, software, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

