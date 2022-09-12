TIG Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

TIG Advisors LLC increased its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,059,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,675 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition were worth $10,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVSA. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $481,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of KVSA opened at $9.81 on Monday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $10.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Profile

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

