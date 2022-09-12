TIG Advisors LLC Buys 24,922 Shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITTU)

TIG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITTU – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,197,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,922 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Logistics Innovation Technologies were worth $11,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $492,000.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ LITTU opened at $9.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.83. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Company Profile

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses serving the senior market or capable of being repositioned to do so.

