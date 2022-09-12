139,145 Shares in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Purchased by TIG Advisors LLC

TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 139,145 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,000. Citrix Systems accounts for about 0.5% of TIG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,651 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $59,563,000 after acquiring an additional 21,097 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 48,379 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 10,539 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,508 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 13,817 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 33,856 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 63,616 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citrix Systems Stock Performance

CTXS opened at $103.68 on Monday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.07 and a 52-week high of $115.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Citrix Systems

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.80.

(Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Featured Articles

