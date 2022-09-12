TIG Advisors LLC Takes $42.77 Million Position in Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT)

TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,917,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,771,000. Mandiant accounts for 1.7% of TIG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Mandiant by 334,307.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 217,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 217,300 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Mandiant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $715,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mandiant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $970,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Mandiant in the first quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mandiant in the first quarter worth approximately $3,932,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mandiant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mandiant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

MNDT stock opened at $22.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Mandiant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 162.82%. The company had revenue of $137.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.18 million. Research analysts expect that Mandiant, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, offers threat intelligence, security validation, attack surface management and security automation, as well as managed and consulting services. It also provides Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; and Mandiant Academy, which provides cyber security training services.

