TIG Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,172,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,699,000. Paramount Group comprises about 0.9% of TIG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PGRE. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Paramount Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Paramount Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Paramount Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PGRE opened at $7.17 on Monday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $11.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 358.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 1,550.78%.

Paramount Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.