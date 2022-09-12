TIG Advisors LLC Takes $46.06 Million Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 248,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,059,000. CMC Materials makes up approximately 1.8% of TIG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,351,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 354.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 300,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,787,000 after buying an additional 234,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CMC Materials in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.25.

CMC Materials Stock Up 0.6 %

CMC Materials Profile

NASDAQ CCMP opened at $173.69 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.21. CMC Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $119.19 and a one year high of $197.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

Further Reading

