PDT Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 66,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,776,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OXY. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,669,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,512,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,561 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,233 shares during the period. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,651,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,902,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,781,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,883 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,330,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Capital One Financial increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.74.

OXY stock opened at $65.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.12.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 5,673,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.27 per share, with a total value of $313,557,542.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 148,835,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,226,142,948.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 5,673,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.27 per share, with a total value of $313,557,542.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,835,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,226,142,948.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 32,717,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,198,604. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

