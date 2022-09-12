MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0154 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This is a positive change from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

NYSE CIF opened at $1.92 on Monday. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $3.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund ( NYSE:CIF Get Rating ) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 1.26% of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

