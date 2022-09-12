MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0396 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This is a boost from MFS Special Value Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.
MFS Special Value Trust Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSE:MFV opened at $4.88 on Monday. MFS Special Value Trust has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $7.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.35.
MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile
MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.
