MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0396 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This is a boost from MFS Special Value Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.

Get MFS Special Value Trust alerts:

MFS Special Value Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:MFV opened at $4.88 on Monday. MFS Special Value Trust has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $7.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Special Value Trust

MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MFS Special Value Trust stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in MFS Special Value Trust ( NYSE:MFV Get Rating ) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.01% of MFS Special Value Trust worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Special Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Special Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.