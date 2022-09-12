Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Allakos from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday.

ALLK opened at $4.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.11. Allakos has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $11.73. The firm has a market cap of $269.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.66.

Allakos ( NASDAQ:ALLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that Allakos will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Allakos by 5,817.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 833,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after buying an additional 819,460 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in Allakos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,985,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Allakos by 258.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,007,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 725,818 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Allakos by 587.8% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 660,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 564,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in Allakos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

