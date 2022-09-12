Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Downgraded to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC cut shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 3,510 ($42.41) to GBX 1,530 ($18.49) in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Persimmon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,620.29.

Persimmon Price Performance

Shares of Persimmon stock opened at $35.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day moving average of $50.20. Persimmon has a 52-week low of $32.77 and a 52-week high of $80.35.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

