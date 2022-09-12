Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.27% from the company’s current price.
Separately, TheStreet cut Sono-Tek from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.
Sono-Tek Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SOTK opened at $7.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $113.09 million, a P/E ratio of 71.91 and a beta of 0.02. Sono-Tek has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $9.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Sono-Tek by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sono-Tek Company Profile
Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.
