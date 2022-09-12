Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Upgraded at Vertical Research

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Vulcan Materials to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.06.
Vulcan Materials Price Performance
VMC opened at $171.81 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $137.54 and a 12-month high of $213.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.07. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vulcan Materials Company Profile
Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.
