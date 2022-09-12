Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Increases Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.392 per share by the energy company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE AMR opened at $143.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $186.98.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $30.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.89 by ($0.86). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 172.73% and a net margin of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 82.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMR shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $215.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $182.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $215.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

In related news, CEO David J. Stetson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.68, for a total value of $2,500,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,624,176.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,661 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,680,000 after buying an additional 43,660 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 2,799.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 144,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,719,000 after buying an additional 139,961 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

