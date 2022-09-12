Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TOU opened at C$77.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$37.71 and a 1 year high of C$81.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$73.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$67.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.83 by C($0.43). The firm had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 10.9499994 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Janet Weiss purchased 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$61.61 per share, with a total value of C$26,182.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$552,553.18. In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$62.66 per share, with a total value of C$313,314.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,784,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$550,491,006.10. Also, Director Janet Weiss purchased 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$61.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,182.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$552,553.18. Insiders have acquired 21,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,210 in the last quarter.

TOU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. CIBC increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$98.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$77.00.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

