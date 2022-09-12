Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Shares of POU opened at C$27.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.92. The stock has a market cap of C$3.93 billion and a PE ratio of 6.62. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of C$15.01 and a twelve month high of C$40.73.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$536.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 7.2199997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$47.50 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.80.

In related news, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee acquired 15,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$31.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 259,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,047,724.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

