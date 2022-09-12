Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Paramount Resources Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of POU opened at C$27.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.92. The stock has a market cap of C$3.93 billion and a PE ratio of 6.62. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of C$15.01 and a twelve month high of C$40.73.
Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$536.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 7.2199997 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling at Paramount Resources
In related news, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee acquired 15,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$31.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 259,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,047,724.
Paramount Resources Company Profile
Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.
See Also
