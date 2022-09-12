ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Shares of TSE:ECN opened at C$5.13 on Monday. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$4.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.53, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$104.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$99.06 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ECN Capital will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ECN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.48.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Shane Lepore purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$146,297.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 614,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,595,097.21. In related news, Senior Officer Michael Shane Lepore acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$146,297.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 614,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,595,097.21. Also, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$794,434.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,413,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$67,166,953.63. Insiders have bought 220,391 shares of company stock worth $1,287,335 over the last three months.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

