Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$24.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$23.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.69. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$10.48 and a one year high of C$31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of C$46.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.15 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$19.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.97 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 4.3299998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Dahlin sold 40,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.43, for a total transaction of C$1,017,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,523 shares in the company, valued at C$648,922.28. In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Dahlin sold 40,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.43, for a total transaction of C$1,017,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,523 shares in the company, valued at C$648,922.28. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie sold 80,396 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.95, for a total transaction of C$1,925,628.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 382,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,170,377.76. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,432 shares of company stock valued at $5,663,529.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.97.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

