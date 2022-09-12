Pennsylvania Warehousing Safe Deposit Declares Dividend of $25.00 (OTC:PAWH)

Pennsylvania Warehousing Safe Deposit (OTC:PAWH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 25.00 per share on Tuesday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Pennsylvania Warehousing Safe Deposit Price Performance

Shares of PAWH opened at $7,500.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6,246.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5,827.46. Pennsylvania Warehousing Safe Deposit has a 52 week low of $7,500.00 and a 52 week high of $7,500.00.

