TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a payout ratio of 86.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.7%.

Shares of NYSE TPVG opened at $13.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average of $14.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.68. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $19.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 43.80% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,080. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3,755.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 480,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 468,481 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 8.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 25,015 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 7.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 5.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 183,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 9.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

TPVG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.19.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

