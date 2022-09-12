Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.
Shares of TSE TPZ opened at C$20.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.36. The company has a market cap of C$2.91 billion and a PE ratio of 33.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.96. Topaz Energy has a twelve month low of C$15.52 and a twelve month high of C$24.80.
Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$117.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$106.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Topaz Energy will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.
Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.
