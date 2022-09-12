Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Topaz Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE TPZ opened at C$20.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.36. The company has a market cap of C$2.91 billion and a PE ratio of 33.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.96. Topaz Energy has a twelve month low of C$15.52 and a twelve month high of C$24.80.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$117.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$106.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Topaz Energy will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Topaz Energy Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPZ shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$31.25 to C$31.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$30.75 price target on Topaz Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Topaz Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.42.

(Get Rating)

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.