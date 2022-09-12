Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Birchcliff Energy Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of BIR stock opened at C$11.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$5.42 and a 1 year high of C$12.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion and a PE ratio of 5.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Haywood Securities cut their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.02.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

