TIG Advisors LLC Sells 5,526 Shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU)

TIG Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,526 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDACU opened at $9.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $10.18.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bakersfield, California.

