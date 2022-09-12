TIG Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU)

TIG Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,475 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 905.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares during the period.

Get Twelve Seas Investment Company II alerts:

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Trading Down 0.2 %

TWLVU opened at $9.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $9.95.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Profile

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.