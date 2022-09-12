TIG Advisors LLC Sells 5,431 Shares of NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU)

TIG Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 239,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,431 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in NightDragon Acquisition were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get NightDragon Acquisition alerts:

NightDragon Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

NDACU stock opened at $9.80 on Monday. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.83.

NightDragon Acquisition Profile

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of cybersecurity, safety, security, and privacy sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NightDragon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightDragon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.