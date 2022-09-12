TIG Advisors LLC Sells 6,360 Shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU)

TIG Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 216,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,360 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 222,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 163,196 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter.

OTCMKTS:VTIQU opened at $9.85 on Monday. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on the industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries.

