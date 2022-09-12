Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 6,760 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,760 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 0.6% of Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,662,000 after purchasing an additional 451,292 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 433,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 419.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 318,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,933,000 after acquiring an additional 257,307 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,450,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 234,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $456.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.47. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $400.05 and a 1 year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

