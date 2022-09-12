Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 51,494 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,869,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $2,266,923,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,876,000 after buying an additional 3,319,939 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,548,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $132.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $148.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.49. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. DZ Bank lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

