Echo Street Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 141.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,499 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 32.6% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 7,270 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $66.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.60. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

