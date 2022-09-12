Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) Position Reduced by Apollo Management Holdings L.P.

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. decreased its position in shares of Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 141,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,767 shares during the quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s holdings in Freedom Acquisition I were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FACT. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freedom Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at $1,181,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Freedom Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at $825,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Freedom Acquisition I by 31.7% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 267,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 64,368 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freedom Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freedom Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at $484,000. Institutional investors own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Freedom Acquisition I alerts:

Freedom Acquisition I Price Performance

NYSE FACT opened at $9.89 on Monday. Freedom Acquisition I Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81.

About Freedom Acquisition I

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FACT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.