Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 68,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth about $824,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,004,000 after purchasing an additional 30,693 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MetLife Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Barclays set a $75.00 price target on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet downgraded MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $67.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.59. The company has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $73.18.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

