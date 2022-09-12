Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Sells 6,194 Shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIAU)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lowered its position in Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIAU – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,194 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s holdings in Healthcare AI Acquisition were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAIAU. State Street Corp bought a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $501,000.

Get Healthcare AI Acquisition alerts:

Healthcare AI Acquisition Price Performance

HAIAU opened at $10.08 on Monday. Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Company Profile

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare AI Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare AI Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.