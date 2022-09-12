Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 189,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,834 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s holdings in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 998,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 91,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Peridot Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PDOT opened at $9.91 on Monday. Peridot Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peridot Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.