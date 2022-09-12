Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Has $1.68 Million Stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. decreased its position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 172,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,034 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s holdings in L Catterton Asia Acquisition were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 74,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $846,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,884,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 12,287.2% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 368,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 365,052 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 374,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LCAA opened at $9.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $9.94.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Profile

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search in consumer technology sectors.

