175,000 Shares in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Acquired by Apollo Management Holdings L.P.

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPCB. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 214,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares during the period. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 1st quarter worth approximately $982,000. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B alerts:

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Stock Up 0.1 %

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B stock opened at $9.89 on Monday. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $9.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Profile

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.