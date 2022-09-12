Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Makes New Investment in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 68.8% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 71,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 29,130 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,470,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,587,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. Stock Performance
VII stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $9.93.
7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. Profile
7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology.
