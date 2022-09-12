Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Sells 6,870 Shares of Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. reduced its holdings in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,870 shares during the quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s holdings in Population Health Investment were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arena Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Population Health Investment during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Population Health Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Population Health Investment by 779.1% during the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 18,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 16,751 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Population Health Investment by 4.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Population Health Investment by 228.4% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 980,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,653,000 after buying an additional 681,569 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Population Health Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PHIC opened at $9.97 on Monday. Population Health Investment Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88.

Population Health Investment Profile

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

