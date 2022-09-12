Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC) Shares Sold by Apollo Management Holdings L.P.

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lessened its position in shares of Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,514 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s holdings in Glenfarne Merger were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Glenfarne Merger by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,328,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,939,000 after buying an additional 578,150 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Glenfarne Merger by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 824,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,026,000 after buying an additional 405,812 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Glenfarne Merger by 0.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Glenfarne Merger during the fourth quarter valued at $1,675,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC grew its position in Glenfarne Merger by 4.6% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 84,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

GGMC stock opened at $9.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78. Glenfarne Merger Corp. has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $9.86.

Glenfarne Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to pursue opportunities in the energy transition and electrification sector in the Americas.

