Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Takes $73,000 Position in The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDW)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 363,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GFGDW. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000.

Get Growth for Good Acquisition alerts:

Growth for Good Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GFGDW opened at $0.10 on Monday. The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10.

About Growth for Good Acquisition

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on inclusive and environmentally sustainable companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFGDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Growth for Good Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Growth for Good Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.