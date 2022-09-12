Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Takes Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Upstart by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Upstart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 44.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Upstart

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $604,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 412,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,647,344.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 16,364 shares of company stock valued at $646,123 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Stock Up 2.9 %

UPST opened at $27.53 on Monday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $401.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average of $59.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.05.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.30 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPST has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of Upstart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

Upstart Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Stories

